Barack Obama: We’re Still Waiting for ‘A Coherent National Plan’ on Coronavirus

Barack Obama has subtly criticized President Donald Trump about his Coronavirus response yet again. The former president said there was no plan to deal with the crisis.

Obama shared a New Yorker article on Twitter about Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker’s reaction to the virus. Baker has gone on the “offensive” and he’s also a Republican.

“While we continue to wait for a coherent national plan to navigate this pandemic, states like Massachusetts are beginning to adopt their own public health plans to combat this virus––before it’s too late,” Obama tweeted.

Obama has mainly stayed out of national politics since leaving office in 2017. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has seen him send tweets and messages about dealing with the crisis.

The Democrat hasn’t criticized President Trump directly but many of his public comments call out the administration’s approach.

“We can’t deny that racial and socioeconomic factors are playing a role in who is being hit the hardest by the virus,” Obama said last week.

“It’s a reminder for our policymakers to keep our most vulnerable communities at the forefront when making decisions.”

The Trump administration was recently criticized for sidelining Surgeon General Jerome Adams. Adams had also highlighted the issue of race and Coronavirus.

Governor Baker was also recently critical of President Trump. He publicly disagreed with the President’s decision to halt immigration into the U.S. because of the pandemic.

“I am opposed to the decision that the President made. I’m opposed to the order,” Baker said.

