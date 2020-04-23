Kamala Harris Shreds Trump For Wasting America’s Time With Juvenile Press Briefings

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) tore into Donald Trump on Thursday for wasting the country’s time each day with childish and fact-free coronavirus press conferences.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Brian Williams, the California senator called the president “juvenile” and said he is “incapable” of providing the leadership our country needs in the middle of a crisis.

“In reference to the comments by the president, they’re juvenile,” Sen. Harris said of new attacks Trump launched at Joe Biden during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

“Frankly, I think it’s a bit of a waste of time to talk about [Trump] if we’re looking for solutions to the crisis,” she added. “But we should talk about his failure of leadership in terms of knowing that we need a new president and we need to elect Joe Biden in November to get to that place.”

Video:

Sen. Harris said:

Harris’ takedown of the president comes at a time when she’s viewed as one of the most likely Democratic leaders to be chosen as Joe Biden’s running mate.

The former vice president said that by May 1 he plans to announce members of a selection committee to help him choose his vice presidential pick.

Trump’s daily ‘briefings’ are bad for the country

As Sen. Harris noted on Thursday, Donald Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings have been a disaster on multiple levels.

From a public health perspective, the president has used these news events to spread misinformation that could do actual harm – whether it’s repeatedly pushing a deadly drug or claiming that injecting bleach could be a viable treatment for the coronavirus.

From a political standpoint, Trump has used these daily ramblings to further divide a country that was already polarized – at a time when national unity is more important than it’s ever been.

The longer the country is forced to endure these press conferences, the clearer it is that the best way for the American people to get through this crisis is to ignore the unstable man in the White House.

