McConnell Refuses Funds For Blue States As His Kentucky Is 2nd Most Dependent On Federal Cash

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to give virus hit blue states aid, but his state of Kentucky is the second most dependent on federal funds.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo hammered McConnell for his state taking $148 billion more federal dollars than they put in.

It turns out that McConnell’s home state is one of the most dependant on federal funds in the entire country.

Via WKUFM:

Kentucky is ranked the second most federally dependent state in the nation.

A recent study by WalletHub looked at two key factors: state government dependency and resident dependency. Kentucky’s government is ranked fourth in dependency on federal money but is only ranked 23rd in the share of federal jobs.

….

Gonzalez said federal funding makes up about 40 percent of Kentucky’s revenue, the 4th highest rate in the country

Mitch McConnell is in no position to deny states their own money back. Blue states have been economically carrying red states for decades, so McConnell’s grandstanding about states needing to make up their own revenue shortfalls without federal help doesn’t hold much water when it is taken into the context with the fact that McConnell is the Senate’s second-biggest welfare queen.

McConnell’s reelection chances would vanish if the federal government stopped giving Kentucky 40% of its budget.

Mitch McConnell is a red-state freeloader, who is playing with fire as he bites the hands that feed him.