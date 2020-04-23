Trump Wants To Inject People With Bleach To Kill Coronavirus

After a presentation on the effectiveness of bleach and rubbing alcohol on killing coronavirus, Trump asked if people could be injected with disinfectant.

Trump said at the coronavirus briefing:

A question that probably some of you are thinking of if you’re totally into that world, which I find to be very interesting. So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or very powerful light. And I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going test it. Supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way.

And I think you said you’re going test that too. Sounds interesting. And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number in the lungs. It would be interesting to check you’re going have to use medical doctors with that, but it sounds interesting to me. And so we’ll see. But the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute, that’s pretty powerful.

Video:

Trump asks if he can inject people with disinfectant to get rid of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/UQEiNwPYrh — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 23, 2020

If people inject themselves with bleach to get rid of the coronavirus, they will die. Injecting disinfectants will kill people, not the virus. The President Of The United States should be smarter than this, but Donald Trump is the current president, and he isn’t.

Don’t inject disinfectants. It won’t kill the coronavirus inside your body. It will only kill you.