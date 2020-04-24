Biden Warns Trump Will Try to Delay The Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee in this year’s general election, says President Donald Trump may want to delay it.

“Mark my words: I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said at a virtual fundraiser.

Biden added that the president is “trying to undermine the election with false claims of voter fraud and threatening to block essential COVID assistance if any extra funds go to the U.S. Postal Service.”

“It’s un-American,” he said. “We have to figure out how we are going to conduct a full and fair and safe election in November and no one should have to risk their lives to cast a ballot.”

Biden added that as president he would restore the Voting Rights Act and would work to support same-day voter registration, passing the Safe Elections Act. He also promised to address Russian interference, which helped tilt the scales for Trump in 2016.

“I guarantee, I promise you the Russians did interfere in our election and I guarantee you they are doing it again with two other major actors,” he said.

Biden’s statements prompted Tim Murtagh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, to respond. Murtaugh said Biden’s comments are “the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality. Perhaps he also missed the news that the infamous Steele Dossier, central to the Russian Collusion Hoax, was likely compiled with Russian disinformation. That’s the real Russian collusion.”