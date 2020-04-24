Protesters Dump Mock Body Bags Outside Trump’s D.C. Hotel

Protesters have targeted one of the President’s properties to show their anger at his Coronavirus response. U.S. deaths from Covid-19 are approaching 50,000.

A progressive group called the Center for Popular Democracy Action dumped fake body bags outside a Trump hotel in Washington, D.C. on Thursday. They hoped to highlight the President’s failures in tackling the pandemic.

Protesters drove to the Trump International Hotel in a “People’s Motorcade” in a contrast to recent conservative protests against stay-at-home orders in some states.

Event organizer Jennifer Flynn Walker explained their rationale to DCist.

“We needed to do something to show that most of the country believes in science, thinks that Trump is failing,” Flynn Walker said.

“We really do see that tens of thousands of people dying from Covid is a direct result of his failure as a leader,” she said.

There are now nearly 900,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United States and deaths from the virus are likely to reach 50,000.

The President has pushed untested treatments and clamored for reopening the economy as deaths mount.

Walker Flynn accused Trump of spreading “chaos and division” as the country fights the Coronavirus.

The U.S. is now the epicenter of the disease and has a quarter of the world’s cases. Confirmed cases may rise to one million in the coming days, while Trump suggested injecting disinfectant on Thursday.

