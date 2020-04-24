Lysol Gets Rid Of Coronavirus And Trump At Daily Briefings

After the injecting bleach debacle, Trump has decided to scale back his appearances at the coronavirus briefings.

Axios reported:



He may stop appearing daily and make shorter appearances when he does, the sources said — a practice that may have started with Friday’s unusually short briefing.

….

A number of Trump’s most trusted advisers — both inside and outside the White House — have urged him to stop doing marathon televised briefings. They’ve told him he’s overexposed and these appearances are part of the reason polls aren’t looking good for him right now against Joe Biden.

….

These conversations were underway before Trump suggested that researchers investigate whether doctors could cure coronavirus by injecting people with disinfectant. But a source said it finally seems to have dawned on Trump, after this incident, that these briefings aren’t helping him.

The Trump will do better in the election against Joe Biden if people don’t see him argument is a new one. Trump isn’t losing to Biden because he is overexposed. He is losing to Biden because his response to the virus has been so incompetent that the nation is shutdown, the economy has collapsed, and 50,000 Americans are dead.

One doubts that Trump will have the self-discipline needed to stay away from these briefings for very long. Trump has never helped himself with these briefings, but he believes that he is his own best press secretary, so it is only a matter of time before Trump is trying to suck up two hours of television time because he can’t handle anything less than being the center of attention.