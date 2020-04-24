Trump Runs Away At Virus Briefing After Bleach Injection Disaster

Trump called his event at the White House a press conference, but after he was done speaking, he stood by the door and ran away when reporters asked questions.

Trump had no virus or medical experts at the “press conference,” where he touted FDA approval of the first home coronavirus test. After the President was done speaking, he stood by the door, after remarks by the FDA commissioner, and Vice President Mike Pence, Trump ran away as soon as reporters began to ask questions.

Video:

Trump literally stands by the door and runs out of the coronavirus briefing without taking questions. pic.twitter.com/yCjFS2f8iO — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 24, 2020

It is not a press conference if Trump does not take questions. The Trump administration is infamous for labeling events press conferences to get reporters in the room, and then they refuse to take questions. A day after Trump wanted to inject people with bleach to kill the coronavirus, he suddenly has nothing to say to reporters.

Trump has spent weeks using these briefings as surrogate rallies. He didn’t want to face questions on giving advice to the American people that could kill them, so he ran away, instead of being a leader.

