A new report from Axios indicates that President Donald Trump will scale back coronavirus task force press briefings. Sources say Trump will appear less frequently and that his top advisers will be reducing his speaking time.

The news comes as Trump faces heavy criticism for suggesting people could get an “injection” of bleach to treat coronavirus.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” he said earlier this week. “And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that.”

Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary, says the president’s comments were taken out of context.

“President Trump has repeatedly said that Americans should consult with medical doctors regarding coronavirus treatment, a point that he emphasized again during yesterday’s briefing,” McEnany said in a statement. “Leave it to the media to irresponsibly take President Trump out of context and run with negative headlines.”

Trump’s statements also received a stern rebuke from Robert Benckiser, the United Kingdom-based owner of Lysol.

“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” a spokesperson for Benckiser said in a statement.

