After Disinfectant Humiliation, Trump Scrubs Coronavirus Briefing From Saturday Schedule

Donald Trump humiliated himself on Thursday when he suggested that people should inject disinfectant into their bodies as a potential cure for the coronavirus.

After a day of ineffective damage control and a Friday news briefing in which Trump stormed out of the room without taking a single question, the White House is not scheduled to told a coronavirus press conference on Saturday.

As New York Daily News reporter Chris Sommerfeldt noted on Twitter, “For the first Saturday in a while, Trump will not hold a coronavirus briefing tomorrow, per just-released White House schedule.”

For the first Saturday in a while, Trump will not hold a coronavirus briefing tomorrow, per just-released White House schedule. pic.twitter.com/1SxVu39oNT — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) April 25, 2020

The decision by the White House – which, of course, is subject to change at any moment – comes as Trump is reportedly planning to scale back the daily coronavirus press conferences.

Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings have turned into a laughingstock

Unlike the daily briefings conducted by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Donald Trump’s coronavirus press conferences were never intended to be informative, calming events. They were simply a tool for the president to push unfiltered propaganda in the middle of an election year.

But each day the American people tune in, they don’t see a leader in command of a crisis. They see a petulant child lashing out at reporters, bragging about a 50,000+ death toll and pushing deadly quack cures for the virus.

Trump wanted to position himself as a strong president in the middle of a global health emergency, but he’s only shown himself to be more dangerously incompetent and ignorant than most people already knew him to be.

Ultimately, the country would likely be far better off if Donald Trump resumed his Saturday golf schedule instead of forcing the country to sit through these useless and uninformative press conferences.

