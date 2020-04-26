Trump Comes Unglued And Accuses Fox Of Using Democratic Talking Points

The Sunday meltdown continued as Trump attacked Fox News and claimed that his favorite is network is repeating and being fed Democratic talking points.

Trump tweeted:

.@FoxNews just doesn’t get what’s happening! They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research. They forgot that Fake News @CNN & MSDNC wouldn’t let @FoxNews participate, even a little bit, in the poor ratings Democrat Debates….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

….Even the Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats laughed at the Fox suggestion. No respect for the people running @FoxNews. But Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct. They put RINO Paul Ryan on their Board. They hire “debate questions to Crooked Hillary”…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

….fraud @donnabrazile (and others who are even worse). Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Trump was completely off the rails. In three tweets he attacked, Fox News, Chris Wallace, Paul Ryan, Chuck Todd, and Margaret Brennan. The President’s tweets about his press coverage also confirm a New York Times story that he attacked earlier in the day that detailed his anger at Fox News because he feels that their coverage isn’t flattering enough.

Trump has also gone off on a rant about journalists who won Nobel Prizes for their reporting on the Russia scandal.

Without a pep rally disguised as a pandemic briefing to occupy his time, Trump is losing it all over Twitter. He’s coming unglued because the coronavirus has exposed his incompetence and wrecked the facade of the Trump presidency.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook