Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Spends Melania’s Birthday Rage Tweeting About Not Winning A Nobel Prize

On his wife’s 50th birthday, Donald Trump spent the afternoon rage tweeting jealously about people who won a Nobel Prize for reporting on Russia.

Trump tweeted:

Trump is such a “family man” that he is spending his wife’s birthday jealously trying to get Nobel Prizes taken away from reporters who covered the Russia scandal. The problem is that the prizes awarded for journalism are Pulitzers. There are no Nobel or Noble prizes for journalism.

In case you were asking yourself how Trump will handle not having his daily coronavirus briefings to rant and rave at, the answer is that he has returned to tweeting out his grievances, no matter how small they are.

Trump has been whining about Obama winning a Nobel Prize and not him since he took office.

Leading the world in coronavirus cases and deaths is not Nobel worthy. Getting impeached isn’t deserving of a Nobel Prize. Trump has done nothing to earn a Nobel, but he is throwing a tantrum because he feels entitled to one.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook