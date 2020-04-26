Trump Spends Melania’s Birthday Rage Tweeting About Not Winning A Nobel Prize

On his wife’s 50th birthday, Donald Trump spent the afternoon rage tweeting jealously about people who won a Nobel Prize for reporting on Russia.

Trump tweeted:

When will all of the “reporters” who have received Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia, only to have been proven totally wrong (and, in fact, it was the other side who committed the crimes), be turning back their cherished “Nobles” so that they can be given…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

….to the REAL REPORTERS & JOURNALISTS who got it right. I can give the Committee a very comprehensive list. When will the Noble Committee DEMAND the Prizes back, especially since they were gotten under fraud? The reporters and Lamestream Media knew the truth all along…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

….Lawsuits should be brought against all, including the Fake News Organizations, to rectify this terrible injustice. For all of the great lawyers out there, do we have any takers? When will the Noble Committee Act? Better be fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Trump is such a “family man” that he is spending his wife’s birthday jealously trying to get Nobel Prizes taken away from reporters who covered the Russia scandal. The problem is that the prizes awarded for journalism are Pulitzers. There are no Nobel or Noble prizes for journalism.

In case you were asking yourself how Trump will handle not having his daily coronavirus briefings to rant and rave at, the answer is that he has returned to tweeting out his grievances, no matter how small they are.

Trump has been whining about Obama winning a Nobel Prize and not him since he took office.

Leading the world in coronavirus cases and deaths is not Nobel worthy. Getting impeached isn’t deserving of a Nobel Prize. Trump has done nothing to earn a Nobel, but he is throwing a tantrum because he feels entitled to one.

