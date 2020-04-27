Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Biden for President

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has officially endorsed Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in his bid for the presidency.

“Today, I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for President of the United States because he will be an extraordinary President. He knows how to get the job done,” she said in a video, saying Biden is “a leader with the humility to seek expertise and science, and the confidence to act upon it.”

“And as we face coronavirus, Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis,” she added.

Pelosi notes that when the United States “faced the Great Recession, it was Joe Biden who led the implementation — and the accountability — of the Recovery Act, helping create and save millions of jobs. When the Democratic Congress was passing the Affordable Care Act, Joe Biden was a partner for progress in the White House and also championed the cancer moonshot.”

You can watch Pelosi’s endorsement video below.

Pelosi had avoided endorsing anyone during primary season, focusing her energies on ensuring the House remains in the hands of Democrats.

Pelosi’s is the latest in a string of high profile endorsements. Earlier this month, former President Barack Obama and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) both endorsed Biden. His former competitor, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also endorsed him.