Nancy Pelosi: Guaranteed Minimum Income Could Be “Worthy of Attention” Now

Nancy Pelosi thinks it may be time to look at a guaranteed minimum income for Americans. The Speaker of the House spoke to MSNBC about the concept.

The California Democrat was discussing ways to put money in people’s pockets amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Congress has already approved payments made by check due to the crisis.

“Let’s see what works, what is operational and what needs attention,” Pelosi said.

“Others have suggested a minimum income, a guaranteed income for people. Is that worthy of attention now? Perhaps so.”

WATCH: Speaker Pelosi: A minimum guaranteed income may now be "worthy of attention." pic.twitter.com/19W3gwKGm4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 27, 2020

“Because there are many more people than just in small business and hired by small business, as important as that is the vitality of our economy, and other people that are not in the public sector, meeting our needs in so many ways, hat may need some assistance as well.”

“We’re talking about the lives of the American people,” Pelosi said.

“Again, the pull and push of should we open up or not if it jeopardizes the lives of the American people, we have to handle it with care,” she said.

“But again, recognize the realities of it all. What is the execution of it? What is working? And what are we getting out money’s worth on?”

“I think we have to look at that, too. How’s the money being spent? With all the best intentions in the world, but nonetheless, we want the money to go where it needs [to].”

