Stacey Abrams Would Be “Willing to Serve” If Picked to Be Biden’s VP

“As a young black girl growing up in Mississippi, I learned that if I didn’t speak up for myself no one else would,” Abrams told “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd. “I was raised to tell the truth, so when I’m asked a question, I answer it as directly and honestly as I can. So my mission is to say out loud, if I’m asked the question: Yes, I would be willing to serve.”

“For the last year and a half, I have run three national organizations including Fair Fight 2020, which is in 18 states protecting the right to vote. I’ve been traveling the country promoting a census that is accurate and that helps us prepare for the next pandemic and for redistricting,” she said. “I believe in doing the work. I’ve been doing it since the day I did not become governor and I will continue to do so.”

You can watch Abrams’s remarks below.

EARLIER: Former candidate for governor in Georgia Stacey Abrams says she would be ready to serve as Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick. #MTP @StaceyAbrams: “As a young black girl growing up in Mississippi, I learned that if I didn’t speak up for myself no one else would.” pic.twitter.com/7WJbh1cbNX — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) April 26, 2020

Earlier this month, Abrams said she would be “honored” if chosen to be Biden’s running mate, adding that she would make an “excellent” pick.

“I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities,” Abrams said at the time. “I have a strong history of executive and management experience in the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. I’ve spent 25 years in independent study of foreign policy. I am ready to help advance an agenda of restoring America’s place in the world. If I am selected, I am prepared and excited to serve.”

Biden will choose a selection committee for his running mate by May 1. He will announce his choice in July.