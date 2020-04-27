Trump Stomps His Feet And Demands Democrats Be Blamed For His Stimulus Failure

2.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Trump continues to Twitter rampage on Monday as he is telling America to blame Democrats for any delay in getting their unemployment.

Trump tweeted:

Blame the Democrats for any “lateness” in your Enhanced Unemployment Insurance. I wanted the money to be paid directly, they insisted it be paid by states for distribution. I told them this would happen, especially with many states which have old computers. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

People have faced delays in applying for unemployment due to the system being overwhelmed, but if Trump would not have wasted 70 days when he could have been responding to the coronavirus, organizing mass testing, and a full-scale federal effort, the impact of the pandemic would not be as severe.

A big part of the reason for the delays is that Trump’s Department of Labor has been slow in providing rules to the states for the distribution of funds.

According to CNN, “States had to wait until the federal Department of Labor issued guidance on the extra funds, which will be fully covered by the federal government. That guidance came out this past weekend, a week after the bill was signed.”

Trump wants all of the credit when anything goes right, and none of the blame when things go wrong.

The President can’t pass the buck to Democrats. The mess all belongs to Donald Trump.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook