White House Ignores Outbreaks And Urges Businesses To Reopen

The White House is ignoring outbreaks and warning signs and urging businesses to reopen despite growing evidence that reopening is premature.

Bloomberg reported:

The White House is urging businesses to open their doors again in hopes of triggering a swift revival of the U.S. economy, despite warning signs that nationwide reopenings may be premature.

Kevin Hassett, an economic adviser to President Donald Trump, said Monday the White House has data showing that essential businesses over the past four weeks have begun to operate without major coronavirus flare-ups. He said it is likely safe for non-essential businesses to reopen as well.

….

However, the White House declined to provide the data that Hassett cited. And over the past two weeks, outbreaks have been reported at meatpacking plants, distribution centers, and warehouses across the country that have remained open.

The Trump administration is refusing to provide the data that they are basing their recommendation to businesses on and they are ignoring outbreaks in businesses that are still in operation. There is precious little evidence to suggest that it is safe for Americans to go back to work and resume normal life, yet the Trump administration is so desperate for a recovery that they are dangerously attempting to rush the nation into reopening.

The virus isn’t going away, and there is no chance to beat it if the economy is reopened too soon. The administration is also assuming that normal life will return as soon as the economy opens up, but people are still afraid, and they won’t be going to restaurants, bars, movie theaters, or large public gatherings.

The outbreaks are a warning sign that the US is moving too fast, and the consequences for such recklessness will be more illness, death, and economic misery.