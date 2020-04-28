Chuck Schumer to Trump: Your “Pathetic” Coronavirus Testing Plan Is “Hurting the Recovery You Want So Badly”

Senator Chuck Schumer has warned Donald Trump that economic recovery won’t happen without proper Coronavirus testing. The New York Democrat slammed the President’s current plan.

The Senate Minority Leader told MSNBC on Tuesday that Trump’s blueprint for testing wasn’t good enough.

“You know the report they issued yesterday? It was pathetic. It didn’t have any details. And then at the end, it said let the states do it,” Schumer said.

“No one in the administration has given an answer specifically as to how the states should do it and that’s one of the reasons I think we need to get the hearings.”

Watch the video:

Senate Minority Leader Schumer: "President Donald Trump you're hurting the recovery you want so badly by not having the tests. The best way to recover quickly is testing, testing, testing. I want him to do the right thing … for the American people, and it is frustrating." pic.twitter.com/JcCHG2Jtr6 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 28, 2020

Schumer wants oversight hearings in the Senate and he wants to hear testimony from Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

“There will be no way to ramp up and get the number of tests, and the auxiliary things like the swabs that we need unless the federal government takes over,” Schumer said.

“Other countries are way ahead of us,” he warned.

Schumer addressed the President directly. Trump has talked up reopening the economy for weeks. Experts have said this should not happen until the country is prepared.

“Mr. President Trump, Donald Trump, you’re hurting the recovery you want so badly, by not having the tests,” Schumer said.

“The best way to recover quickly is testing, testing, testing.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter