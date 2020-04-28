‘Enough Of Him’: Nancy Pelosi Tells Trump To Get Out Of The Way And Let The Adults Work

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed Donald Trump on Tuesday after he attacked her for – wait for it – eating ice cream.

“The Democrats, they don’t want to come back, they don’t want to come back,” Trump said earlier In the day. “They’re enjoying their vacation … if you look at Nancy Pelosi eating ice cream on late night television.”

Pelosi hit back during an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, saying, “I have ice cream in my freezer. I guess that’s better than having Lysol in somebody’s lungs.”

The Speaker of the House told Wallace that America would be better off essentially pretending Trump doesn’t exist, and she urged leaders in both parties to work together to pull the the country out of this crisis instead of dwelling on the president’s tantrums.

“Enough of him,” she said. “It’s not worth it to just dwell on him. We have to go forward.”

Video:

Speaker Pelosi said:

Rather than spending time talking about the president saying we should inject Lysol in our lungs and he makes a big fuss about my having ice cream in my freezer. That’s his latest today, his most current today. … I have ice cream in my freezer. I guess that’s better than having Lysol in somebody’s lungs, as he is suggesting. But again, enough of him. Enough of him. It’s not worth it to just dwell on him. We have to go forward and the Republicans will have to make their own decision. I can just imagine what John McCain would be saying now, that great American patriot who was treated so disrespectfully by this president. Enough about him. Let’s go forward. Let’s work in a bipartisan way. Democratic and Republican mayors, the president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors is a Republican, the chair of the National Association of Governors is a Republican. The president of the National Association of Secretaries of State calling for them to lift their obstruction that they put in their bill to vote by mail, these initiatives are bipartisan. And that’s what I’d rather dwell on than psyching out the unpsychable.

Ignore Trump and let the adults work

Donald Trump thrives on wall-to-wall media coverage. In recent weeks, he has made it abundantly clear that he cares more about the ratings of his daily coronavirus press briefings than he does about the death toll.

In other words, Trump is a president in title only. He likes the power, prestige and attention that comes with the job, but he couldn’t care less about putting in the work – even in the middle of a health crisis.

The best way to get the U.S. out of the current health and economic crisis is to – as Nancy Pelosi suggested on Tuesday – ignore Donald Trump and let the adults do their jobs.

At least until the country has a real president again.

