Former Staffers Launch Super PAC To Gets Sanders Base Out For Biden

Former long-time top staffers to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have launched a super PAC aimed at turning out the Sanders base for Joe Biden.

According to a statement from the Future To Believe In PAC as provided to PoliticusUSA, “Future to Believe In will be governed by an experienced team of former staff of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns, who over the next six months are committing to organize and turn out the Bernie base with a focus on young voters of all races, very liberal voters, blue collar progressives, and Latino voters in support of Joe Biden.”

Jeff Weaver the former Sanders campaign manager and longtime aide, said, “Because of the strength of the progressive movement, we together have moved the Democratic Party and the national debate. All that success, however, means little to the people whose interests we seek to represent – working families, the poor, and marginalized communities – if we don’t elect the candidates we have pushed, and continue to push, to be more progressive. Electing Joe Biden as President of the United States will allow some of those gains to be institutionalized so that our movement can focus on pushing the debate even further in years to come.”

The group praised Vice President Biden for his openness toward moving in a progressive direction on wages, labor, health care, and higher education.

Weaver was correct. No movement can move forward until their gains become institutionalized. The best way for progressives to see their policy gains become reality is to vote for Joe Biden. The former vice president will move in a progressive direction on the issues listed above because the country is moving in that direction.

There is a level on the left that didn’t exist in 2016. The threat of four more years of Trump has brought people together from across the political spectrum.

Some progressives are thinking pragmatically about this election, and that is the best way to make sure that policies they believe in become law.