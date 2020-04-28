Joe Biden: I Can Win Florida Because “They’ve Had a Good Dose” of Trump

Joe Biden believes he can win Florida because voters there have had enough of President Donald Trump. The presumptive Democratic presidential candidate leads Trump in some polls of the Sunshine State.

The former Vice President spoke to CBS4 Miami’s Jim DeFede about Democrats’ chances if picking up the crucial swing state.

“How do you win Florida?” the host asked.

“You’re in a situation where Hillary Clinton lost the state, the governor is a Republican, Bill Nelson couldn’t even win the state in 2018. How do you win it in 2020?”

“It’s 2020, and they’ve had a good dose of the president of the United States of America,” Biden replied.

“Now again, it’s early early on, the polling data shows it a toss-up. Either me ahead or him slightly ahead, but it’s a long way to go.”

“It’s about telling the truth,” Biden went on.

“It’s about letting people know what you’re going to do to make their lives better,” he said.

“It’s about making sure that everything doesn’t just go to the very wealthy in this country, it’s about making sure that people have access to real education, it’s about making sure that you can afford college,” Biden said.

“It’s about making sure that we build the middle class back up and also deal with what everybody in Florida knows is a problem, global warming.”

Some polls show Biden leading Trump in Florida, which the president won in 2016. However, several polls show effective ties between the men or Trump leading the bellwether state.

