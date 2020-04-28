Kansas Man Drinks Cleaning Products After Listening To Trump

State officials report that a man in Kansas drank cleaning products after Donald Trump suggested injecting disinfectants to kill coronavirus.

Via The Wichita Eagle:

After President Donald Trump floated ingesting highly toxic disinfectant as a treatment for the coronavirus, Kansas health authorities say a man drank cleaning product over the weekend.

Lee Norman, the state health officer, said the head of the Kansas Poison Control Center reported a more than 40 percent increase in cleaning chemical cases.

“Including a fellow over the weekend who drank a product because of the advice he’d received,” Norman said during a news conference Monday.

The advice that this man received didn’t come from a doctor or a medical professional. It came from Donald Trump’s coronavirus briefing where he suggested putting UV light in people’s bodies and injecting individuals with bleach to kill the virus.

The President Of The United States is offering dangerous non-medical advice to the American people. Before suggesting that they drink or inject cleaning products, Trump urged people to get prescriptions for a malaria drug that is so dangerous that the FDA had to issue a warning against people taking it for the virus.

There was a lot of laughter when Trump suggested injecting disinfectants into the body from citizens who couldn’t believe that a president would say such a stupid and dangerous thing, but some people listened, and now they are sick because they took the advice of Donald Trump.