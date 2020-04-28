Trump: “I Never Even Thought of Changing the Date of the Election”

580 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

President Donald Trump has pushed back against his Democratic opponent Joe Biden’s previous assertion that he would delay the November election.

“I never even thought of changing the date of the election,” Trump said during yesterday’s coronavirus press briefing. “Why would I?” he added, referring to the date of the election, November 3, as “a good number.”

“Let him know I’m not thinking about it at all, not at all,” Trump said after accusing Biden of peddling “made up propaganda.”

Speaking at a virtual fundraiser last week, Biden said delaying the election would be the only way Trump can assure he’d win it.

“Mark my words: I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow; come up with some rationale why it can’t be held. Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now, what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win,” Biden said at the time.

You can watch footage of Trump’s remarks below.

Trump says he "never even thought of" changing the election date. pic.twitter.com/OFXTePsLef — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) April 28, 2020

Federal law prohibits presidents from changing the date of the election. To change the date, Congress has to intervene.

The Trump campaign later responded to Biden’s comments that Russian operatives would once again intervene to help Trump win the election, saying, “Those are the incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality. Perhaps he also missed the news that the infamous Steele Dossier, central to the Russian Collusion Hoax, was likely compiled with Russian disinformation. That’s the real Russian collusion.”