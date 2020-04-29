Jared Kushner Slams “Eternal Lockdown Crowd” as He Predicts Country Will Be “Rocking” by June

The President’s son-in-law took a potshot at critics on Wednesday as he predicted much of the country would soon be back in business. Jared Kushner appeared to criticize late night comedians.

Kushner spoke to Fox News about reopening the economy and praised the administration’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

“I think what you’ll see in May as the states are reopening now is May will be a transition month,” Kushner said.

“You’ll see a lot of states starting to phase in the different reopening based on the safety guidelines that President Trump outlined on April 19.”

“I think you’ll see by June that a lot of the country should be back to normal, and the hope is that by July the country’s really rocking again,” he said.

“The goal here is to get people back to work,” Kushner said.

“The eternal lockdown crowd can make jokes on late-night television, but the reality is that the data is on our side, and President Trump has created a pathway to safely open up our country, and make sure that we can get our economy going, and get Americans back to a place where it will be even stronger than it was.”

“The federal government rose to the challenge, and this is a great success story,” Kushner stressed.

His comments led to a rebuke from Democratic Congressman Bobby Rush.

“There is no ‘eternal lockdown crowd,'” the Illinois representative said.

“There are people who put human health over the health of our economy, and then there are people like you.”

