Trump Threatened to Sue His Campaign Manager Over Sliding Poll Numbers

President Donald Trump threatened his campaign manager Brad Parscale with a lawsuit over recent poll numbers indicating he is losing support over his response to the coronavirus pandemic. The information came from three individuals familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN.

“He’s p*ssed because he knows he messed up in those briefings,” one Republican told reporters, noting that Trump has become increasingly concerned about his chances for reelection.

Parscale, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, and other advisers have warned the president that polls show he is losing ground in key battleground states. The polls both showed Trump trailing his opponent, Joe Biden, in swing states. Trump claimed not to believe the information even though it came from his campaign and RNC.

“I’m not losing to Joe Biden,” Trump said at one point.

“He was just in a terrible mood with everyone late last week,” an anonymous official said.

Trump’s mood later improved, but only after Parscale came to the Oval Office on Tuesday with polling numbers that were more positive for the president.

A USA Today/Suffolk poll showed Biden leading Trump by 10 points nationally, 50 percent to 40 percent. Trump was three points ahead of Biden in December. An Ohio poll from Baldwin Wallace University showed Biden leading by 1 point. Biden has gained five points since March, when Trump was leading him by four points. Additionally, a Morning Consult poll found that Trump’s coronavirus response is hurting his numbers; the poll found his response to the pandemic stands at 43% approval and 51% disapproval, with 41% strongly disapproving. That’s Trump’s lowest rating ever, and shows a drop of 22 points since mid-March.