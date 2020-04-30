New Poll: Biden Leads Trump by Six Points Nationwide

Joe Biden enjoys a six point national lead over the President, according to a new poll. It’s just the latest poll showing the former Vice President beating Donald Trump.

The Reuters/IPSOS survey asked registered voters who they would vote for if the election were held on the same day.

Forty-five percent said they would vote for Biden, while just 39% said they would choose President Trump. That’s a significant gap of 6% that could be difficult to make up.

Biden also has a 10-point lead among independent voters, who could be crucial in November’s election. Trump has sometimes bragged about his popularity among independents.

Thirty percent of registered independents backed Biden compared to 20% plumping for Trump. Just 7% of respondents were undecided and the same number said they would vote for a third party.

Trump’s poor showing is no doubt linked to his approval rating. The same poll found that 54% of registered voters disapprove of the President’s job performance.

His job approval stands at 43% – it has hovered at this level for large parts of his presidency.

Trump’s approval rating on handling Coronavirus is also in the red, with 53% disapproving of his approach. With 43% approving his pandemic response, Trump enjoys an 11-point net negative.

The President will likely shrug off the new polling. He told Reuters on Wednesday that he doesn’t believe polls that show him losing to Biden.

“I believe the people of this country are smart. And I don’t think that they will put a man in who’s incompetent,” Trump said.

