Poll: Dr. Fauci and Gov. Cuomo Are The Most Trusted Leaders on Coronavirus

According to a SurveyMonkey Audience poll conducted by Insider asking how much Americans trust 10 Trump administration and Democratic officials for their leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) are the most trusted leaders in the United States.

Insider asked the following: “When it comes to the official advice regarding coronavirus, please rate how much you trust the following messengers on a scale on 1 to 5.”

“On the scale, 1 means strongly distrust, 2 means somewhat distrust, 3 means neither trust nor distrust, 4 means somewhat trust, and 5 means strongly trust,” the outlet noted.

Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the most recognizable face on the White House’s official coronavirus task force, received an average rating of 3.8 out of 5, with 39% of respondents giving him a rating of 5 and 64% trusting him overall.

Cuomo received a 3.2out of 5 on average, with roughly 25 percent of respondents giving him ratings of 5, 4, and 3 respectively.

President Donald Trump and his son-in-law and chief adviser Jared Kushner rank toward the bottom by comparison.

The ranking is as follows: