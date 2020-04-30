Trump Brags About Strong US Virus Death Numbers

Trump was trying to downplay the world-leading US coronavirus death toll, but what came out of his mouth sounded like a brag about the number of people who died.

Trump said, “The testing and the masks and all of the things, we solved every problem. We solved it quick lift it’s been really spectacular. So, yeah, I don’t think anybody has done a better job with testing, with ventilator, with all of the things that we’ve done. And death totals, our numbers per million people are really very, very strong. We’re very proud of the job we’ve done.”

Video:

Trump brags about how strong US coronavirus death totals are. Trump even has to brag about killing more people with the virus than any other country. The death total per capita nonsense was more happy spin gibberish. pic.twitter.com/R0hfsqnGOh — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 30, 2020

Trump can’t help himself. He has to make every bit of failure sound like success, so US death totals become “really strong,” when the reality is that every nation would like to have really weak death totals. The reality is that the United States has one of the highest death rates from the coronavirus in the world. Testing lags most of the world.

Medical professionals on the frontlines are telling a different story than Trump. They are seeing the opposite of what the President is suggesting.

The crisis remains grim, and Trump has to make leading the world in unnecessary virus deaths sound like a good thing.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook