Trump Supporter Armed With Knives Arrested After Threatening To Kill Joe Biden

A supporter of Donald Trump was arrested with more than a dozen knives this week after threatening to kill former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to the Daily Beast, “An Illinois woman inspired by pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory videos traveled to New York City on Wednesday with more than a dozen illegal knives and threatened to kill former Vice President Joe Biden, according to police and her own social media posts.”

The woman reportedly posted on social media that Biden and Hillary Clinton “need to be taken out.” She also said she believed Trump was speaking directly to her in his daily coronavirus briefings.

More from the Daily Beast:

At another point during her arrest, Prim said she believed Donald Trump was talking to her directly during his coronavirus press conferences. Prim is facing more than a dozen counts of criminal possession of a weapon over the knives, as well as a marijuana possession charge, according to the New York Daily News.



Prim’s Facebook page is filled with references to QAnon, a conspiracy theory that holds that top Democrats like Biden and Clinton are cannibal-pedophiles scheming to undermine Donald Trump. Prim encouraged her Facebook fans to check out QAnon “clues,” anonymous posts from the anonymous person or group of people who direct QAnon believers. In a Facebook video posted just hours before her arrest, Prim ranted about a fictitious video — ”Frazzled Rip” — that QAnon believers claim features Clinton and former Clinton aide Huma Abedin murdering a child. Prim appears to have gone to the pier because she was convinced it was near the U.S. Navy Hospital Ship Comfort, the hospital ship that was sent to New York City to help with the coronavirus pandemic. A faction of QAnon believers have become obsessed with the Comfort, convinced that it’s being used to rescue “mole children” abused by the “cabal.”

This is only going to get worse as the campaign ramps up

This isn’t the first time a Donald Trump supporter has been inspired to carry out violent acts against his critics.

In 2018, a Trump backer sent pipe bombs to reporters and well-known Democratic figures, among others. Last year, a shooter killed 22 people in El Paso after writing a manifesto that echoed the president’s anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Over the past few weeks, including today, Trump supporters stormed state capitals with assault rifles strapped to their backs to protest coronavirus mitigation measures.

All of this is alarming, and it’s only going to get worse as the campaign ramps up, especially as the president sees his poll numbers and chances of a second term slipping away.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter