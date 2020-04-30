Virus Spreading Armed Trump Supporters Breach Michigan Statehouse

Virus spreading Trump supporters, some of whom were armed, breached the Michigan statehouse and did not observe virus safety guidelines with demanding “liberation.”

The Detroit Free Press reported on the protest, which was much smaller than the last time Trump supporters tried this stunt:

A few hundred demonstrators gathered under light rain outside the Capitol Thursday, urging lawmakers not to extend Michigan’s state of emergency related to the coronavirus pandemic.

They carried signs that read “Impeach Whitmer,” “You’re Killing Small Businesses,” and “Liberty or Death.” Many also wore hats or carried other paraphernalia touting Republican President Donald Trump and his 2020 re-election campaign.

Some wore face masks but many did not. Many also did not observe social distancing guidelines that call for six-foot separations between people.

Video of the protesters moving from outside to inside the statehouse:

Protest moves inside Michigan Capitol. Crowd attempts to get onto Hoise floor. Lots of Michigan State Police and House sergeants at arms blocking door. pic.twitter.com/4FNQpimP4W — Rod Meloni (@RodMeloni) April 30, 2020

The protesters are taking their lead from Trump who said on Wednesday that he will soon be holding rallies that don’t follow social distancing guidelines.

The good news is that there were fewer protesters in Lansing this time. The bad news is that those who showed up are Trump’s hardcore virus denying base.

The bad news is that these protests have increased the number of virus cases after they have occurred.

A protest inside the statehouse is a protest that could infect people in the building.

Such protests are stupid and dangerous as they only extend the need for stay at home orders.

