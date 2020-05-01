Joe Biden Strongly Denies Tara Reade Sexual Assault Allegation

During an interview, former Vice President Joe Biden said that Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual assault didn’t happen and is totally untrue.

Biden said when asked if he sexually assaulted Reade on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, “No. It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never happened and it didn’t happen.”

When asked if he remembered Reade or any complaint against him, he answered, “I’m confident there is nothing. No one ever brought it to the attention of me 27 years ago. No one I’m aware of in my campaign — excuse me, in my senate office at the time is aware of any complaint. If there is a complaint, that’s where it would be and that’s where it would be filed. I have never seen it. No one has that I’m aware of.”

The former Vice President also called for a search of the National Archives for complaints against him, and stuck to his principle that all claims by women should be taken seriously and investigated, “Look, from the very beginning, I’ve said believing women meaks taking the woman’s claim seriously when she steps forward and then vet it. Look into it. That’s true in this case as women have a right to be heard. The press should investigate claims they make. I uphold that principle, but in the end in every case, the truth is what matters, and in this case, the truth is the claims are false.”

Video of Biden:

Joe Biden flatly and completely denies Tara Reade's allegation on Morning Joe, "No. It is not true. I'm saying unequivocally it never happened and it didn't happen." Biden also calls for a search of the National Archives for any complaints. pic.twitter.com/jHM1a7OI1Y — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 1, 2020

Biden said there are no NDAs signed by people who worked for him.

Joe Biden was very credible and he stuck to his principles. Biden is calling for Tara Reade’s claim against him to be investigated, and spoiler alert, he is doing so because he already knows that the investigation is going to find no evidence that he committed this act.

There is something that doesn’t add up about Reade’s allegation. In the last 27 years, Joe Biden has been a high profile Senator, ran for president, and was heavily vetted in 2008 by the Obama campaign before he joined the Democratic ticket. If there was evidence that the accusation is true, Biden would have never been Obama’s running mate.

Biden was also Vice President for eight years. If there was credible evidence against him, it would have surfaced and been gleefully used by Republicans during the Obama administration.

Joe Biden didn’t try to offer vague legalistic parsed answers. The former vice president directly and plainly answered the allegations.

With Reade going on Fox News for an interview soon, the allegation will be investigated as Biden wished, and the truth will soon be revealed, but there was nothing in Joe Biden’s interview to suggest any other than honesty.