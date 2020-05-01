Trump And Fox Linked Doctor Under Investigation For Coronavirus Crimes

Federal prosecutors are investigating who is a frequent guest on Fox News and linked to Trump for pushing potential crimes related to coronavirus.

Via The Washington Post:

Federal prosecutors are examining the communications of a New York family doctor who frequently appears on Fox News and has been in touch with the White House to tout an anti-malarial as a treatment for the novel coronavirus, according to people contacted as part of the inquiry.

The examination of Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko’s records began when an associate, conservative commentator Jerome Corsi, accidentally sent an email intended for Zelenko to another “Z” name in his address book — federal prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky, who as a member of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s team had spent months scrutinizing Corsi’s activities during the 2016 presidential election.

….

Zelinsky is tasked now with investigating coronavirus-related crimes in the Maryland U.S. attorney’s office, as part of a directive from U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr to prioritize such cases.

Even if prosecutors are taking a casual look at Zelenko and Corsi, it is certain to annoy Trump. The President was pushing the malaria drug as a treatment for the virus until the FDA issued a warning to doctors that the drug should not be prescribed and a study revealed that Trump’s malaria drug treatment killed coronavirus patients.

Trump and Fox News hucksters get themselves investigated by sending an email to prosecutors is the most unsurprising headline of the day. The criminality of Trump and his associates is only outweighed by their incompetence.

Jerome Corsi is a birther who has been floating around the right-wing fringes for years with various schemes and conspiracies, and now he has attached himself to a deadly and unproven coronavirus treatment.

This is the sort of company that Donald Trump keeps.