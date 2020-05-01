Trump Takes Credit For Biden Denying Tara Reade Allegation

At her first White House press briefing, Kayleigh McEnany gave Trump credit for Joe Biden denying the allegation of sexual assault by Tara Reade.

McEnany said, “What I would say is that we that the former vice president got on the record. It took him less than 16 hours to follow the advice of the President Of The United States and publicly address the claims. You know, we’re glad to see he’s on the record on this.”

Video:

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany gives Trump credit for Joe Biden doing an interview denying the Tara Reade allegation. pic.twitter.com/bJHWxwc5nf — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 1, 2020

The election has gotten away from Trump to such a degree that the White House is trying to give Trump credit for anything. The political ploy here was to make it seem like the good thing that Biden did was due to Trump “leading.”

The last person who should want the nation reminded of sexual assault scandals is Donald Trump, a president who has dozens of allegations against him ranging from sexual harassment to sexual assault to rape.

Trump will take credit for anything, including Joe Biden being something that Trump has never been, principled and truthful.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook