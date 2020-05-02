Trump Spends His Morning Retweeting A Sex Therapist As Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 65K

As the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus tops 65,000, Donald Trump spent his Saturday morning promoting tweets from a Twitter account associated with California-based sex therapist Dawn Michael.

In one of the tweets from @SexCounseling, she attacked any Republicans who had the nerve to defect from the president. In a second, she said she believed Trump’s approval rating should be 100 percent among Republican voters, not 96 percent.

“What’s wrong with the 4%?” she said.



Of course, it doesn’t take a therapist of any kind to understand that the best way to get this president’s attention is to fawn over him as if he’s a god, something Michael has figured out.

As The Washington Post reported, Trump has retweeted the sex therapist’s account on multiple occasions this year.

Trump debases the presidency on a daily basis

Most of the American people have become numb to this type of behavior by the 45th occupant of the Oval Office. After all, Donald Trump debases the presidency on a daily basis. It’s easy to become accustomed to it.

But it’s sometimes important to step back and remember that this is an office – the United States presidency – once held by George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, John Kennedy and Barack Obama.

It should infuriate Americans of all political stripes to watch a failed casino owner turned game show host trample all over it just to give his fragile ego a boost.

There are a host of reasons Donald Trump has no business being in the Oval Office, from his bottomless corruption to his gross incompetence – something that has played out in real time during this global health crisis.

But just as important and disturbing is the fact that he has destroyed the prestige and legitimacy of an office previously held by great men of both political parties.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter