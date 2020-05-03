Fox News Town Hall Completely Backfires On Trump

Trump’s Fox News town hall quickly turned into a disaster that is only making the president look even more out of touch as he takes questions from the American people.

A woman who was lost her job, evicted, and relying on donations to feed her kids asked Trump for advice.

Trump responded by promising her that she will get a better job, making more money, and then falsely touted the pre-virus economy as the greatest in the history of the world.

Video:

Question: I’ve lost my job, I haven’t received any stimulus money, and I’m behind on my bills. Is there more help coming?

Trump: *empty promises* pic.twitter.com/i1QXCekG3B — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 3, 2020

Trump also admitted that he is changing his definition of coronavirus success as the death toll continues to grow:

Trump: That’s one of the reasons we’re successful, if you call losing 80k-90k people successful

Bret: That number has changed Mr. President. You said 60

Trump: I used to say 65k and now I’m saying 80 or 90 and it goes up and it goes up rapidly pic.twitter.com/v4FbbygF5Q — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 3, 2020

Even his staging and photo-op backfired:

A midget speaks at the feet of a giant. pic.twitter.com/rCElb3aQVr — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 3, 2020

Trump thought that he was positioning himself with Lincoln. Instead, he looked small and inadequate next to one of the giants of the presidency.

The problem for Trump continues to be that every time he opens his mouth, he reminds a large majority of Americans of his pathological lies and incompetence. Trump should have never done the Fox News propaganda event. The event is a fiasco that serves as a reminder that Donald Trump can’t be a human being. He can’t relate to regular people and their struggles because he doesn’t care about them.

Everything that Trump is trying to do on Fox News is going wrong.

