Don Lemon Coolly Obliterates Obama Stalker Trump

1.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

CNN’s Don Lemon coolly challenged Trump for his endless obsession with former President Barack Obama by asking why Obama is under his skin?

Lemon said, “What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin? Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own. Didn’t need daddy’s help. Wife is more accomplished. Better looking? I don’t know. What is it? What is it about him? That he’s a black who’s accomplished, became president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing? What is it about him? Just wondering.”

Video:

All the above is a good answer. Trump can’t stand anyone who possesses traits that he lacks. Obama is intelligent. He was good at being president. Obama is honest, an excellent communicator, and a good family man and role model.

These are all traits that Trump lacks. Trump is jealous of Obama’s popularity and fame.

Trump thought that occupying the physical space of the presidency would elevate him and force the world to take him seriously. The presidency has stripped Trump bare and placed a spotlight on his inadequacy for the entire world to see.

Donald Trump is obsessed with Obama because no matter what he does, he will never measure up to the nation’s 44th president in any way.