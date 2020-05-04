Nancy Pelosi Just Torched The Entire White House Rationale For Blocking Coronavirus Testimony

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tore into the Trump administration on Monday after the White House moved to block members of the coronavirus task force from testifying before Congress.

During an interview on CNN, Pelosi called it a joke that members of the task force had time to attend “daily shows that the president put on,” but somehow they can’t find time to answer questions questions under oath about the worst pandemic in a century.

“The fact that they said we’re too busy being on TV to come to the Capitol is, well, business as usual for them, but it is not business that will be helpful to addressing this,” Pelosi said.

“We must insist on the truth,” she added.

Video:

Pelosi said:

Well I was hoping they would spend more time on the crisis instead of those daily shows that the president put on, but the fact is that we need to allocate resources for this. In order to do that, any appropriations bill must begin in the House and we have to have the information to act upon. So the fact that they said we’re too busy being on TV to come to the Capitol is, well, business as usual for them, but it is not business that will be helpful to addressing this. We need to have the information – we must insist on the truth. Now, it’s interesting, they said we’re not going to the House but Dr. Fauci can go to the Senate. I guess Mr. Meadows, being until a week or so ago a member of the House of Representatives, knows that we will be business, very, very strictly insisting on the truth and they might be afraid of the truth.

Trump knows the truth will destroy him

With the exception of Dr. Anthony Fauci, members of the coronavirus task force have spent weeks carrying water for this incompetent president during live TV propaganda rallies.

But unlike Donald Trump’s reality TV briefings, members of his task force will actually have to tell the truth if they testify before Congress. Perjury is a felony, after all.

The last thing the White House needs is for actual medical experts to address the president’s failed response to this crisis under oath – whether it’s Trump’s initial claims that the coronavirus was a hoax or the handful of quack cures and treatments he’s been promoting over the past several months.

Donald Trump knows the truth will destroy him, which is why he’s leading yet another cover up of yet another one of his failures.

