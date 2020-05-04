Trump Runs A Virus Cover-Up And Blocks Witnesses From Testifying

Trump is taking steps to block all White House Coronavirus Task Force members, beyond Dr. Fauci, from testifying before the House.

Trump is stopping medical experts from testifying:

White House stopped Fauci from testifying last week. New guidance will apply to all members of the task force for May. The goal is to make sure "task force members have the time they need to focus on the task at hand." https://t.co/F0HsCAkymq — Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 4, 2020

CNN confirmed that Trump is expanding his silencing of the task force:

Sources tell CNN WH is moving further to limit Coronavirus task force members from testifying at hearings. At the moment, Fauci is still scheduled to testify before GOP-led Senate cmte next week. That plan hasn't changed. But task force members have been told about new policy. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 4, 2020

Trump is refusing to allow the medical experts on the coronavirus task force to testify before Democratic majority House committees. If the task force and the President have done as great of a job as Trump, why won’t he let them testify and explain how they have handled the pandemic?

The answer is the same as it has always been with Trump. The President doesn’t want House Democrats to investigate how he handled the crisis. Trump has made a litany of bad and questionable decisions, and it is vital for the American people to understand how their country has failed to combat the virus.

Trump is trying to hide the truth, behind a fairy tale of American recovery centered around how he saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

The dime store Don is trying to run a coronavirus cover-up and hide the real story from the American people.

