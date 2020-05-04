Trump Says He’s “Getting Great Reviews” on Coronavirus as Death Toll Approaches 70,000

Donald Trump thinks he’s finally getting the credit he deserves for his handling of Coronavirus. The President tweeted about his satisfaction as the U.S. death toll looks set to top 70,000.

“Getting great reviews, finally, for how well we are handling the pandemic,” Trump tweeted on Monday.

“Especially our strong production of desperately needed ventilators, the building of field hospitals & beds, and soon, the great things we are doing on testing.”

“People are really working well together!”

Around 68,000 people have already died from the pandemic. Trump told Fox News on Sunday that the death toll could be even higher.

“We’re going to lose anywhere from 75, 80 to a 100,000 people,” Trump said.

“That’s a horrible thing,” the President said. But he also used the interview to claim a vaccine would be available by the end of the year.

“The doctors would say, well you shouldn’t say that. I’ll say what I think… I think we’ll a vaccine sooner rather than later,” he said.

Trump’s critics and social media users were quick to pounce on the President for apparently praising himself.

Conservative Rick Wilson tweeted a picture of the Grim Reaper, while others bombarded Trump with calls for his resignation and unflattering cartoons.

The President estimated at the beginning of the outbreak that up to 240,000 Americans could die. He’s also attacked some states for being too demanding about ventilators and other vital equipment.

