Trump Suggests Comcast Should Investigate Joe Scarborough, Revives Murder Conspiracy Theory

President Donald Trump revived an old conspiracy theory, suggesting Comcast––which he referred to as “Concast”––should investigate MSNBC commentator and former congressman Joe Scarborough for murder.

“‘Concast’ should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough,” the president said. “I know him and Crazy Mika [Brzezinski] well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings!”

“Concast” should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough. I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is “nuts”. Besides, bad ratings! #OPENJOECOLDCASE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2020

Trump referred to the death of 28-year-old Lori Klausutis, a former intern of Scarborough’s who was found dead in Scarborough’s Fort Walton Beach office in Florida when he was a congressman. Her death was not considered suspicious, and medical examiners concluded she died from a head injury after a fall, passing out because of an undiagnosed heart condition.

Scarborough responded to the president’s attacks on the air during his show, “Morning Joe,” advising him to “take a rest.” He also criticized Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You actually tweeted something extraordinarily cruel and I know you meant to be extraordinarily cruel to me by attacking me, by bringing up a conspiracy theory that has lived in the gutters of the Internet for some time now,” he said. “But just like the Seth Rich conspiracy murder that was pushed by your allies, you don’t understand the pain you cause — you cause the families who’ve already lost a loved one. Not me. Not my children. Not anybody that knows me. They know the truth. You once again drag a family through this and make them relive it again, just like Seth Rich’s parents, as if losing a loved one the first time isn’t enough. But this weekend, my God, you were supposed to have a working weekend. You got it wrong again.”

“You need to take a rest,” he continued. “You need to let Mike Pence actually run things for the next couple of weeks. Come back when you’re feeling a little better and when you can really actually focus on your job. You just can’t do that right now. Americans are dying every day because of it.”