Trump’s Support Collapses In Iowa As Blue Wave Builds In The Heartland

Trump won Iowa by 9 points over Hillary Clinton in 2016, but he is in a statistical with Joe Biden as a blue wave could be building in the heartland.

Via the latest PPP Poll of Iowa:

Donald Trump now leads Joe Biden just 48-46 in a state that he won by 9 points in 2016. Mirroring a trend seen in other polls of Biden polling surprisingly well with older voters, he leads Trump 52-44 with seniors.

70% of Iowans think every registered voter in the state should be mailed an absentee ballot so that they can vote from home in the fall, to only 22% who oppose that. There’s bipartisan consensus on the question of letting everyone vote by mail- Democrats (89/6), independents (65/26), and Republicans (54/36) are all in favor of it.



53% of Iowans say that the meatpacking industry should stay closed until it is safe.

More evidence of a potential blue wave is that Sen. Joni Ernst is in a statistical tie with her Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield. Ernst has seen her six-point lead in the race vanish, and her approval rating has fallen to 37%.

Sen. Ernst is one of those endangered Republican Senators who has bet everything on linking herself to Donald Trump.

Iowa looks like a state that is potentially poised to turn against Trump. The President signed an executive order keeping the meatpacking plants open that most voters oppose. Trump has come out against mail-in voting that vast majorities support, and he has lost the support of older voters in the state who were a critical piece of his 2016 base.

If Republicans can’t hold Iowa, the odds are good that Democrats will keep the House, win the Senate, and make Joe Biden the next president.

