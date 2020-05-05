Complaint Filed Against Jared Kushner For Directing PPE To Conservative VIPs

A complaint has been filed against Jared Kushner for prioritizing PPE requests from conservative VIPs and directing equipment based on their requests.

Via The Washington Post:

Supply-chain volunteers were instructed to fast-track protective equipment leads from “VIPs,” including conservative journalists friendly to the White House, according to the complaint and one senior administration official.

“Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade, for example, called two people he knew in the administration to pass along a lead about protective equipment to be helpful, according to two people familiar with the outreach. Fox News Channel host Jeanine Pirro also repeatedly lobbied the administration for a specific New York hospital to receive a large quantity of masks, one of the people said.

The conservative allies didn’t know that their requests were being prioritized. It seems as if they were trying to be helpful. The problem is that Trump’s son in law directed PPE not to where it was most needed, but he gave priority to requests from friendly journalists and allies.

How many hospital workers got infected and died because Jared Kushner played politics with PPE distribution?

It is becoming clear why Trump is blocking coronavirus task force members from testifying before the House.

Jared Kushner’s response has not only been inept. It’s also been corrupt.

Even in a pandemic, the Trump administration is finding ways to reward friends and punish real or imagined foes.

