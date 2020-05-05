Group Calls For Trump And Pence To Resign And Let Pelosi Handle Virus

Calls are growing for Donald Trump and Mike Pence to resign over ending the White House Coronavirus Task Force and let Nancy Pelosi handle the virus.

Trump admitted in Arizona that he is closing down the task force, and moving on to another phase, “I think we are looking at phase two, and we’re looking at other phases.”

Mike Pence told reporters earlier in the day that the coronavirus task force would be disbanding in a month.

MoveOn Executive Director Rahna Epting responded to the administration’s decision said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “Over one million are sick. Over 67,000 are dead. If Trump and Pence don’t want to do their jobs, they should resign and give Nancy Pelosi a chance. What a disgrace.”

The nation has reached the point where Donald Trump is willing to kill Americans to reopen the economy and boost the stock market, and it would be a gift to the country if Trump and Pence would resign and let a real public servant who will put the nation first in Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

America can’t rid itself of Trump and Pence until November, but the country is so fed up with their corrupt incompetence that there is now a public call for Nancy Pelosi to replace Trump and Pence.

