Mask Factory Blasts Live And Let Die As Trump Tours Facility

As Donald Trump toured a mask factory in Arizona, the Guns N’Roses cover of Live And Let Die blasted over the factory’s speaker system.

Video:

They are also, somewhat inappropriately, blasting 'Live and let die' over the factory sound system pic.twitter.com/A11qkUla2F — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) May 5, 2020

This really isn't the track you want to come on at this point pic.twitter.com/DaBQ2zsXIx — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) May 5, 2020

The song did sum up Trump’s attitude on the value of the lives of the American people. Trump has said on Tuesday that people are going to die, so they should go back to work, and later in Arizona, he suggested that people should die to boost the stock market.

Trump has no grasp of the depth of the economic crisis that he has put the country in. The economy is not going to recover in a few months, and life is not going to go back to normal as long as the virus is still with us and killing people.

The only bit of honesty to come out of Trump’s Arizona trip was the musical choice as he toured the factory because Donald Trump is letting Americans die.

