Obama Comes Out Swinging And Slams Republicans For Acting Like Russian Tools

In a newly surfaced letter obtained by BuzzFeed News, former President Barack Obama slammed Republicans in Congress for launching a politically-motivated investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to BuzzFeed, “The office of former president Barack Obama privately blasted a congressional investigation into former vice president Joe Biden and his son, as well as alleged Ukrainian election interference, calling it an effort ‘to give credence to a Russian disinformation campaign,’ according to a letter obtained by BuzzFeed News.”

Obama called the phony investigations a GOP attempt to “shift the blame” for 2016 election interference away from Russia through “a fictional narrative” that has repeatedly been pushed by the Kremlin.

More from the report:

In March, Obama’s office told the National Archives and Records Administration — which maintains presidential records — that a request from two top Republican senators for Obama administration documents related to Ukraine was improper. “It arises out of efforts by some, actively supported by Russia, to shift the blame for Russian interference in the 2016 election to Ukraine,” said the letter, dated March 13. It pointed to comments made by Fiona Hill, a former senior National Security Council official in the Trump White House, during the impeachment investigation into the president, calling Ukrainian election meddling “a fictional narrative that is being perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services.” … The letter from Obama adds to Democratic criticism of the Senate probe as being a politically motivated effort to damage Biden’s presidential campaign against President Donald Trump, and represents the first time Obama or his office has commented on the controversial investigation into his former vice president.

Republicans repeatedly parrot Russian talking points to shield Trump

Throughout Donald Trump’s impeachment, GOP members of Congress pushed Russian-backed conspiracy theories as a way to muddy the waters and shield the president from any real accountability for the high crimes and misdemeanors related to his Ukraine extortion scheme.

In a similar way – as Barack Obama pointed out in a letter obtained by BuzzFeed News – they are trying to derail Joe Biden’s presidential campaign with Kremlin-backed talking points.

At the campaign goes on and Trump’s poll numbers sink, these efforts will likely only intensify.

At the end of the day, Republicans would rather embrace Russian propaganda than take any action that might hurt Donald Trump politically – even if it’s the right thing for the country.

