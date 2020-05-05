Trump Lashes Out at George Conway, Other Republicans Over “Mourning in America” Ad

President Donald Trump lashed out at attorney George Conway, the husband of presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, and other Republicans over an anti-Trump advertisement released by The Lincoln Project that criticizes the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, ‘Morning in America’, doing everything possible to get even for all of their many failures,” Trump wrote late last night.

He continued: “You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more.”

Trump went on to assert that he “didn’t use any of the them because they don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe.”

The “Mourning in America” ad is a spin on Ronald Reagan’s infamous “1984” commercial that asks: “If we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?”

You can watch the ad below:

The novel coronavirus has killed nearly 70,000 Americans according to current statistics, a death toll that only continues to rise amid harsh criticism toward the president’s response.