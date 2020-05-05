Trump Suggests That People Should Die For The Stock Market

While in Arizona, Trump appeared to suggest that the American people should be willing to die of coronavirus to grow the stock market.

Trump said:

The people aren’t going to accept it. They won’t accept it, and they shouldn’t accept it. We have a great country. We can’t keep it closed. I mean, I’ve had doctors say why don’t we keep it closed for a couple of years? This is the United States of America. I created along with a lot of other very talented people and the people of our country the greatest economy in the history of the world.

The greatest we’ve ever had. The greatest employment numbers, the best stock markets, I think we had 144 days of record stock markets, and then one day they said we have to close our country. Well, now it’s time to open it up, and you know what? The people of our country are warriors, and I’m looking at it. I’m not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes, but we have to get our country open, and we have to get it opened soon.

Video:

The President sounds like he is suggesting people die for the stock market pic.twitter.com/2c0ODUzwzV — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 5, 2020

Trump was suggesting that some people will be badly affected, meaning dead, from the coronavirus, but that is fine because the economy needs to get moving and the stock market needs to grow. Trump is trying to sweep the pandemic under the rug, and if he has to kill some people to boost the stock market, so be it.

