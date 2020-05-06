Joe Biden Breaks 50% And Opens Up 9 Point Lead On Trump

The support for former Vice President Joe Biden is growing as 50% of registered voters said that they would support him compared to 41% for Trump.

Biden currently has the support of 50% of registered voters and Trump has the support of 41%. Another 3% say they would vote for an independent candidate and 5% are undecided. This represents a slightly wider lead for the Democrat than in previous Monmouth polls – 48% to 44% in April and 48% to 45% in March.

Trump registers a negative 40% favorable to 53% unfavorable opinion, which is somewhat more negative than prior polls. The incumbent had a 42% favorable to 50% unfavorable rating in April, a 46% to 49% rating in March, and a 44% to 53% rating in February. Biden’s rating has also slipped over the past two months. The Democrat currently has a negative 41% favorable to 44% unfavorable rating, which is down slightly from even splits in April (41% to 42%) and March (43% to 43%), but is less negative than his standing in February before he emerged as the Democratic frontrunner (40% to 53%).

When Rep. Justin Amash is included in the race, Biden’s lead shrinks from nine to seven points, as voters appear to sense that a third party vote is a vote for Donald Trump.

The pandemic is not going away, and it is destroying Trump’s only argument for reelection a second term.

The numbers reveal that 2020 is not 2016. Joe Biden is not Hillary Clinton, but Donald Trump remains Donald Trump.

Trump was vulnerable before the coronavirus. If this crisis lingers into summer and fall, he will be endangered and poised for defeat in November.

