Oklahoma Republicans Move to Reverse State Supreme Court Ruling on Absentee Ballots

After the Oklahoma State Supreme Court ruled that residents casting absentee ballots in the upcoming elections will not have to get their ballots notarized, House Republicans passed an amended bill to reinstate the notary requirement. The amendment, Senate Bill 210, was authored by Representative Chris Kannady (R-Oklahoma City).

Kannady argued that voter fraud would have increased had the amendment not passed.

“I’ve had people tell me that it is absolutely ridiculous that I go and serve my country… and now I want to curtail voting,” Kannady said. “The worst thing you can do is fraudulently vote. To me, it is akin to stolen valor. And this is the way we can prevent that from happening.”

“In light of the COVID-19 crisis, Senate Bill 210 makes exceptions that would be in place for the June 30 primary election,” reports The Oklahoman. “If an emergency declaration is in effect within 45 days of a scheduled election, absentee voters would not have to get their ballot notarized. Instead, a person could sign the ballot and mail it back with a photocopy of their driver’s license.”

The move quickly garnered criticism from vote-by-mail advocates, including the Oklahoma Policy Institute, which said the legislation “places unneeded barriers for our neighbors who want to vote safely via absentee ballot.”

Legislation considered today places unneeded barriers for our neighbors who want to vote safely via absentee ballot. — Oklahoma Policy Institute (@OKPolicy) May 6, 2020

I mean, it fucking figures that @Kannady4OK91Rep would equate voters scared of dying from a fucking pandemic and requesting their absentee ballots as fraud. That whole "exercising democracy" thing is, in fact, unusual in Oklahoma. #SB210formerlySB459formerlySB1779 — MaryAnn Martin (@soonerhawkeye) May 6, 2020