Trump Claims That Coronavirus Will Disappear, But He Doesn’t Know When

Trump told reporters at a Nurses Day event that he knows that the coronavirus is going to disappear. He just doesn’t know when it will happen.

Trump reversed himself on ending the White House Coronavirus Task Force:

Trump just now on why he reversed himself on dissolving the WH COVID-19 taskforce: "I thought we could wind it down sooner. But I had no idea how popular the task force is until actually yesterday when I started talking about winding down…It is appreciated by the public." — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) May 6, 2020

Jeff Mason of Reuters added that Trump is sticking to his claim that virus will vanish:

Trump says this virus is going to disappear, it’s a question of when — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) May 6, 2020

Everyone knows when the virus will disappear. As soon there is a widely available vaccine, the virus will disappear. The coronavirus is not going to magically vanish on its own. It’s not going to happen.

One of the realities that the rest of America has had to confront is that reopening the economy is not going to happen in the way that Trump and the Republicans were hoping for. Things aren’t going to snap back to normal. Coronavirus cases are increasing nationally as states ease restrictions and reopen.

As America desperately needs a reality-based president to lead, Donald Trump is sitting in the corner engaging in magical thinking.

